Health Delegation From Ethiopia Visits HEC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A delegation from the health sector of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) on Tuesday visited the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan and held a fruitful discussion with the management of the commission for potential collaboration between the two countries in healthcare and education sector.
On arrival, the HEC management including its Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed accorded a warm welcome to the delegation led by Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDR Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a press release of embassy said issued here.
The two sides had a detailed discussion on the matters of mutual interest including the modalities for initiating a collaboration for sharing knowledge, experiences and expertise in the health sector.
They also discussed arrangements regarding mutual initiatives for capacity building of health experts from both the countries through short and long term training courses.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Jemal Beker said, this is an ideal time for forging strong collaboration in the health and education sector of both the countries that have been enjoying cordial and brotherly relations for many decades. He underlined the need for strengthening people-to-people contacts between the two countries through bilateral cooperation and collaboration in diverse areas of economy, culture, health and education.
The Ambassador said that government of the FDR Ethiopia was looking forward to establish institutional linkages between the two countries in various sectors especially health and education.
He said that people of Ethiopia and Pakistan had strong love for each other and there is an immense potential for the collaboration to promote people-to-people contact between the two sides.
On the other side, HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed assured the Ambassador of all-out support for strengthening cooperation and collaboration in education sector between Ethiopia and Pakistan.
He briefed the delegation about the initiatives being taken by the HEC for the enrolment of foreign students in the public sector universities.
The Chairman said that HEC had established a Global Engagement Department and Ethiopia had been made its focal point to enhance educational collaboration in Africa which is strategically important for Pakistan.
He briefed the delegation on advancement and digitalization in education sector that included establishment of digital libraries and smart class rooms giving access to education to the millions of students in Pakistan and abroad.
Recent Stories
IHC rejects plea seeking disqualification of Imran Khan in Tyrian White case
Pakistan's geostrategic location offers ideal trade, transit hub for SCO region: ..
IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of agencies
The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..
Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC grants time for recovery of missing poet8 minutes ago
-
Women protection center inspected8 minutes ago
-
Rice mills’ boiler sealed8 minutes ago
-
Career counselling seminar8 minutes ago
-
Youth drowns in Upper Chenab Canal8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires to expand trade, investment ties with Germany: PM17 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses Tyrian White case against PTI founder17 minutes ago
-
PU organizes job fair28 minutes ago
-
Chairman PRCS visits Pakistani embassy in Doha28 minutes ago
-
Green Tourism Company invests in Gilgit-Baltistan, boosting economic hopes48 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise held to prepare for pre-monsoon, floods57 minutes ago
-
Homage paid to Hurriyat leaders on martyrdom anniversaries57 minutes ago