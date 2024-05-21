Health delegation from Ethiopia visits HEC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) A delegation from the health sector of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) on Tuesday visited the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan and held a fruitful discussion with the management of the commission for potential collaboration between the two countries in healthcare and education sector.

On arrival, the HEC management including its Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed accorded a warm welcome to the delegation led by Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDR Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, a press release of embassy said issued here.

The two sides had a detailed discussion on the matters of mutual interest including the modalities for initiating a collaboration for sharing knowledge, experiences and expertise in the health sector.

They also discussed arrangements regarding mutual initiatives for capacity building of health experts from both the countries through short and long term training courses.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Jemal Beker said, this is an ideal time for forging strong collaboration in the health and education sector of both the countries that have been enjoying cordial and brotherly relations for many decades. He underlined the need for strengthening people-to-people contacts between the two countries through bilateral cooperation and collaboration in diverse areas of economy, culture, health and education.

The Ambassador said that government of the FDR Ethiopia was looking forward to establish institutional linkages between the two countries in various sectors especially health and education.

He said that people of Ethiopia and Pakistan had strong love for each other and there is an immense potential for the collaboration to promote people-to-people contact between the two sides.

On the other side, HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed assured the Ambassador of all-out support for strengthening cooperation and collaboration in education sector between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

He briefed the delegation about the initiatives being taken by the HEC for the enrolment of foreign students in the public sector universities.

The Chairman said that HEC had established a Global Engagement Department and Ethiopia had been made its focal point to enhance educational collaboration in Africa which is strategically important for Pakistan.

He briefed the delegation on advancement and digitalization in education sector that included establishment of digital libraries and smart class rooms giving access to education to the millions of students in Pakistan and abroad.