Health Department Abbottabad takes concrete measures to control dengue outbreak

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The dengue outbreak in Abbottabad District continues to be a focus of health authorities, report revealed the recovery of the maximum number of patients in the region.

According to data issued by the Dengue Control Program, 937 suspected cases have been reported in Abbottabad, with 874 individuals screened. Of these, 70 patients have been confirmed with dengue fever, including 62 previous cases and 8 newly verified cases.

During the current season, 62 patients have been admitted to various hospitals in the district, with 58 admissions from prior cases and 4 new hospitalizations at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH), Women and Children Hospital (WCH), and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

The statistics also indicate that 58 patients have recovered after treatment, and fortunately, no deaths have been reported during the current season.

The most affected union councils (UCs) of district Abbottabad were included Kothiala: 25 cases, Mirpur: 10 cases, Havelian: 8 cases, Jhangi: 6 cases, Sherwan: 5 cases, Nawanshehr: 5 cases. The health department is actively working to mitigate the spread of dengue and is urging the community to adopt preventive measures to protect themselves and their families.