Health Department accelerates dengue control efforts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Director General of Health Services, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Muhammad Saleem, announced that the Health Department has intensified its dengue control activities at all levels, with a comprehensive Dengue Action Plan now entering its next phase.

This phase sees the Health Department, in collaboration with all relevant line departments, speeding up anti-dengue operations.

Dr. Saleem emphasized that five affected districts, including Peshawar, Kohat, Nowshera, Abbottabad, and Mansehra, are being targeted with intensive efforts to limit the spread of dengue. Special teams are conducting dengue spray operations during dawn and dusk, the peak times for mosquito activity. Alongside these efforts, awareness campaigns and larvicide operations are being actively carried out to educate the public and eliminate dengue larvae.

Effective surveillance systems have been established to monitor dengue trends and identify hotspots, ensuring timely diagnosis and control measures in hospitals.

According to Dr. Saleem, through proper planning and a coordinated strategy, the department is effectively controlling the spread of dengue in the province. Updating on the latest dengue situation, Dr. Saleem stated that there are currently only 390 active dengue cases in the province, with just 21 patients admitted to hospitals. He assured that all necessary facilities are available in hospitals, and so far, a total of 1,002 dengue cases have been reported in the province, out of which 612 patients have fully recovered. Timely treatment is being ensured to prevent any complications from the disease.

In the past 24 hours, 98 new dengue cases have been reported. So far, Peshawar has reported 286 cases, while Abbottabad has reported 121 cases. Anti-dengue operations are being rapidly conducted across the province. The public is urged to follow preventive measures to safeguard themselves and their families.