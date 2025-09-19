Health department achieved 26% target in four days of HPV drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The District Health Authority (DHA), Rawalpindi has successfully vaccinated 1,01,153 girls with HPV vaccine during the first four days of the 12 day drive, making 26% of the total target population of 3,95,609.

According to the statistical details released by the DHA on Friday, the campaign has focused on 131,870 girls four days setting a daily target of vaccinating 33000 girls per day. Whereas, 23,022 girls have been reported as missed across all days.

However, 77% of the daily target has been successful as the cumulative vaccination for Day 4 stands at 25,727 girls, or 78% of the day’s target.

Additionally, efforts to reach missed girls have resulted in 2,630 vaccinations, accounting for 11% of that group.

The campaign aims to cover a remaining target of 3,36,268 girls within the remaining days.

"Health officials continue to monitor the campaign’s progress, urging communities to ensure all eligible girls receive the HPV vaccine", said Dr Waqar Ahmad, the spokesman of the health department.