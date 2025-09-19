Health Department Achieved 26% Target In Four Days Of HPV Drive
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The District Health Authority (DHA), Rawalpindi has successfully vaccinated 1,01,153 girls with HPV vaccine during the first four days of the 12 day drive, making 26% of the total target population of 3,95,609.
According to the statistical details released by the DHA on Friday, the campaign has focused on 131,870 girls four days setting a daily target of vaccinating 33000 girls per day. Whereas, 23,022 girls have been reported as missed across all days.
However, 77% of the daily target has been successful as the cumulative vaccination for Day 4 stands at 25,727 girls, or 78% of the day’s target.
Additionally, efforts to reach missed girls have resulted in 2,630 vaccinations, accounting for 11% of that group.
The campaign aims to cover a remaining target of 3,36,268 girls within the remaining days.
"Health officials continue to monitor the campaign’s progress, urging communities to ensure all eligible girls receive the HPV vaccine", said Dr Waqar Ahmad, the spokesman of the health department.
Recent Stories
OGDCL starts Gas, condensate production at Soagri North-1 well
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IPO-Pakistan launches complaint management system38 seconds ago
-
Medical board constituted for monkeypox patient at LGH40 seconds ago
-
SPSC Chairman apprises Chief Minister of performance41 seconds ago
-
Health department achieved 26% target in four days of HPV drive44 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt decides to establish Suthra Punjab Authority45 seconds ago
-
Sindh, Federal Govt agree to formulate national wheat policy11 minutes ago
-
Misbah Khar invites Ireland to inaugural Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ conference11 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi defence pact signals shift in Middle East security architecture11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari12 minutes ago
-
British Council, HEC, MoITT hold consultative session to enhance IT graduates’ employability21 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab, Beautification of Cities campaigns in full swing21 minutes ago
-
4-member gang involved in bank customers’ robberies busted21 minutes ago