Health Department Bans Recruitment From BS-1 To BS-4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:35 PM

Health Department bans recruitment from BS-1 to BS-4

The Department of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has banned the recruitment of class-IV employees in its all subsidiary organizations, programmes and projects, said notification issued here from the office of the Secretary Health Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Department of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has banned the recruitment of class-IV employees in its all subsidiary organizations, programmes and projects, said notification issued here from the office of the Secretary Health Monday.

The notification is said that all recruitment from BPS-1 to BPS-4 in all subsidiary organizations of the department including programs and projects has been banned. However, there will be no ban on such recruitment on Medical Teaching Institutes (MTIs). The ban will continue till further orders.

It is worth mentioning here that the department has banned the posting and transfers on the employees of BPS-5 to BPS-16 and the notification of the department issued on January 14, 2020 is still enforced.

