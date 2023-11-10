Health Department celebrates Iodine week

The Health Department of Lower Kohistan, in collaboration with the BN Program, has launched a campaign emphasizing the pivotal role of iodized salt in preventing various diseases

The District Health Officer (DHO) Usman Shah, highlighted the significance of incorporating iodized salt into daily life during the inaugural session of the Iodine week celebration.

Usman Shah underscored that the use of iodized salt can be instrumental in preventing many diseases, making it imperative to include it in our daily routines. Officials from both the Health Department and the BN Program participated in the session, where it was decided to extend public outreach and awareness campaigns throughout the district.

The meeting concluded with a call for health service providers, hospitals, and the general public to actively raise awareness about the benefits of iodized salt. Dr. Usman Shah announced plans for special sessions on iodine in all district hospitals.

The Health and BN Program teams are set to engage in various public awareness activities, emphasizing the importance of iodine in maintaining public health in Lower Kohistan.