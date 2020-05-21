UrduPoint.com
Health Department Collects Sample Of 36 National Bank Of Pakistan Regional Office Employee For COVID-19 Test

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:11 AM

Health department collects sample of 36 National Bank of Pakistan regional office employee for COVID-19 test

Health department Abbottabad Wednesday collected 36 employees samples for the COVID-19 test from the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) regional office Abbottabad after tested positive two top office holders

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ):Health department Abbottabad Wednesday collected 36 employees samples for the COVID-19 test from the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) regional office Abbottabad after tested positive two top office holders.

In the NBP regional office 60-70 staff members are working, after confirmation of the two top office holder Assistant Vice President (AVP) Ghulam Murtaza and Vice president Qazi Ejaz Muneer of tests positive and were sent to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) for treatment, bank and health department have decided to test more employees and collected samples of 36 people from NBP regional office Abbottabad and sent to AMC laboratory, it is expected that results would receive within few days.

Two days ago AVP was tested COVID-19 positive and then the VP and Protocol officer was also found positive, both were shifted to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Corona Ward for treatment.

