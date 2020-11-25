Health department conducts COVID-19 tests of judicial staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :District Health Department team on Wednesday conducted COVID-19 tests of all judicial staff at judicial complex Islamabad after three more positive cases identified there.

The decision was taken after the coronavirus was confirmed in two members of the judicial staff including a policeman in the Judges Squad.

After this, the Judicial Complex administration decided to conduct corona tests of judges and other staff.

The administration wrote a letter to the district administration in this regard. The health team reached the courts and conducted tests of all the staff of the Judicial Complex.