UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Department Conducts COVID-19 Tests Of Judicial Staff

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Health department conducts COVID-19 tests of judicial staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :District Health Department team on Wednesday conducted COVID-19 tests of all judicial staff at judicial complex Islamabad after three more positive cases identified there.

The decision was taken after the coronavirus was confirmed in two members of the judicial staff including a policeman in the Judges Squad.

After this, the Judicial Complex administration decided to conduct corona tests of judges and other staff.

The administration wrote a letter to the district administration in this regard. The health team reached the courts and conducted tests of all the staff of the Judicial Complex.

Related Topics

Islamabad All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No gas shortage will be there in Pakistan, says Na ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates delivers on customer promise to complete ..

9 minutes ago

Huawei Brings the Blessed Friday Sale Online on Tw ..

22 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador at Large f ..

25 minutes ago

Naval Chief Emphasizes The Need To Revive Iqbal’ ..

29 minutes ago

Saqib Club Wins Inter Club Volleyball Championship ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.