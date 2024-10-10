Open Menu

Health Department Confirms 109 New Dengue Cases In Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Health department confirms 109 new dengue cases in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Health Department confirmed 109 new dengue cases in the province on Thursday,

reporting 96 cases in Rawapindi.

Faisalabad reported six cases, followed by three in Lahore and two in Gujranwala.

Additionally, Mianwali and Toba Tek Singh reported one case each.

In the previous week, 859 dengue cases were recorded, bringing the total number for 2024

to 2,976 so far.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department assured the public

that hospitals are fully stocked with necessary medicines and treatments to manage

the outbreak.

The department has issued an advisory urging the public to maintain clean and dry environments

to prevent the spread of the virus.

Citizens are encouraged to contact the free helpline (1033) for further information, treatment,

or complaints. Health officials emphasized the importance of public cooperation and vigilance to control the situation.

