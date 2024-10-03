Open Menu

Health Department Confirms 152 New Dengue Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The Punjab Health Department reported 152 new dengue cases across the province

in the past 24 hours.

Rawalpindi continues to be the hardest-hit area with 133 new cases reported, followed by

Lahore with four cases, and Chakwal with 2. Additionally, three cases were identified in both

Gujranwala and Attock, while one case each was reported in Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha,

Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Layyah.

Over the past week, 746 new cases had been recorded, bringing the total number of cases in

Punjab to 2,117 in 2024.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reassured the public

that the government was actively managing the outbreak, with government hospitals adequately

stocked with necessary medicines and treatments for dengue.

The health department has issued an advisory urging residents to maintain clean and dry surroundings

to help curb the spread of the virus. Health teams are actively working across the province, and citizen

cooperation is critical in managing the situation.

For further assistance, treatment, or complaints, the public can contact the free helpline at 1033.

Health officials are stressing the importance of preventive measures and vigilance to prevent

further transmission of the virus.

