Health Department directs NGOs to obtain NOC from MNCH

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Balochistan Health Department has informed all non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working on maternal and child healthcare to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the provincial coordinator of the Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH) program before operating in any district of the province.

The directive aims to ensure the proper utilization of available resources and prevent duplication of efforts.

According to the circular issued by the Director General of Health Services, obtaining an NOC will be mandatory for all NGOs working on maternal and child healthcare services.

Failure to comply will result in denial of permission to work on related projects.

Additionally, the circular states that implementation of such projects will be contingent upon obtaining an NOC after the issuance of these directives. Previously issued NOCs will be considered null and void, and affected organizations will need to reapply for the certificate.