Health department ensures daily Coronavirus vaccination

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Monday chaired the daily Corona vaccination targets meeting in which the health department ensured its daily vaccination performance to meet the target

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Monday chaired the daily Corona vaccination targets meeting in which the health department ensured its daily vaccination performance to meet the target.

Marwat directed District monitors to take reports from UCMOs on daily basis and take strict action against under performing UCMOs.

In the meeting health department Abbottabad gave a detailed briefing on today's vaccination report.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad District Monitors took reports from UCMOs on daily basis and was in contact to increase the number of vaccinations to ensure their daily data before Muharram.

Tariq Salam Marwat asked the health department to increase the number of Coronavirus vaccinations, complete the vaccination quota in schools and take strict action against the low-performing vaccination teams.

In the meeting ADC Jabril Raza, ADC Relief and Human Rights Sajid Hussain, Secretary RTA Abbas Ali Bukhari, AC Saqlain Saleem, AAC 1 Ali Sher, AAC Zarik Toor, and DMO IMU were present.