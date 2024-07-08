Health Department Ensures Full Operation Of Hospitals During Muharram
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Health Department has issued a special advisory stating that all hospitals, including basic health centers, will remain open in the province during Muharram ul Haraam.
Health Directorate and district-level control rooms have been established, ensuring emergency services are available in all hospitals, including those near Imam Bargahs.
All hospitals have been directed to ensure the presence of doctors, nurses, and other supporting staff.
Measures have been taken to guarantee the availability of medical equipment in all health centers. Hospitals will maintain contact with district administrations and rescue teams, and hospital heads have been informed accordingly.
Recent Stories
Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan
SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..
Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IT industry share to be increased up to 25 bln dollars; Chairman PMYP7 seconds ago
-
Health Deptt issues guidelines for meeting any emergency during Muharram10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to expedite recovery targets10 minutes ago
-
Chief minister Balochistan calls on prime minister10 minutes ago
-
President pays tribute to late Abdul Sattar Edhi for his humanitarian services10 minutes ago
-
SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of election tribunals13 minutes ago
-
CM extends greetings for new Islamic year30 minutes ago
-
President summon National Assembly to meet on July 930 minutes ago
-
Dewar-e-Ehsaas inaugurated at GCWUS30 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Abdul Sattar Edhi observed40 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan meets PM Shehbaz50 minutes ago
-
Police launch search operation to ensure security during Muharram50 minutes ago