Open Menu

Health Department Ensures Full Operation Of Hospitals During Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Health department ensures full operation of hospitals during Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Health Department has issued a special advisory stating that all hospitals, including basic health centers, will remain open in the province during Muharram ul Haraam.

Health Directorate and district-level control rooms have been established, ensuring emergency services are available in all hospitals, including those near Imam Bargahs.

All hospitals have been directed to ensure the presence of doctors, nurses, and other supporting staff.

Measures have been taken to guarantee the availability of medical equipment in all health centers. Hospitals will maintain contact with district administrations and rescue teams, and hospital heads have been informed accordingly.

Related Topics

All Muharram

Recent Stories

Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1300 per tola in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consult ..

SC orders ECP, LHC to engage in meaningful consultations over formation of elect ..

13 minutes ago
 Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize ..

Actor Ahmad Ali Butt asks Babar Azam to apologize over poor performance in field

1 hour ago
 Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champio ..

Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance ..

France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue ..

Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..

3 hours ago
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange buildin ..

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

1 day ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan