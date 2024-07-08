Health department ensures full operation of hospitals during Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Health Department has issued a special advisory stating that all hospitals, including basic health centers, will remain open in the province during Muharram ul Haraam.

Health Directorate and district-level control rooms have been established, ensuring emergency services are available in all hospitals, including those near Imam Bargahs.

All hospitals have been directed to ensure the presence of doctors, nurses, and other supporting staff.

Measures have been taken to guarantee the availability of medical equipment in all health centers. Hospitals will maintain contact with district administrations and rescue teams, and hospital heads have been informed accordingly.