UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Department Established Three COVID-19 Screening Centers In Galyat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

Health department established three COVID-19 screening centers in Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :To overcome the COVID-19 pandemic after the grant of permission to the tourism sector Health Department on the directives of DC Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah established three Coronavirus screening centers at Galyat.

Keeping in view of tourist influx on 14th August in Galyat health department Abbottabad has established three screening centers in Galyat including Nathiagali, Barian and Khanaspur Ayubia.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ameen ul Hasanat also visited newly established screening centers to review the arrangements for the sampling of COVID-19.

While briefing the AAC Dr. Shahid said that the objective of establishing Coronavirus screening centers at the entry points of Galyat to facilitate the masse and if any of the tourists found with the COVDI-19 symptoms then their samples would also be collected while the locals with the coronavirus symptoms can come for testing.

Dr. Shahid also requested tourists and masses to avoid places of rush follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to defeat Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Abbottabad August Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DM adopts geospatial data in support of UN Sustain ..

9 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

24 minutes ago

LUdeS awards Sheikha Fatima an honorary PhD in Soc ..

1 hour ago

Samba Financial Group chooses Dubai International ..

1 hour ago

More than 50,000 applications received for online ..

14 minutes ago

Trust in Trump Presidency Differs Between White, B ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.