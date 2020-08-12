Health department established three COVID-19 screening centers in Galyat

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :To overcome the COVID-19 pandemic after the grant of permission to the tourism sector Health Department on the directives of DC Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah established three Coronavirus screening centers at Galyat.

Keeping in view of tourist influx on 14th August in Galyat health department Abbottabad has established three screening centers in Galyat including Nathiagali, Barian and Khanaspur Ayubia.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ameen ul Hasanat also visited newly established screening centers to review the arrangements for the sampling of COVID-19.

While briefing the AAC Dr. Shahid said that the objective of establishing Coronavirus screening centers at the entry points of Galyat to facilitate the masse and if any of the tourists found with the COVDI-19 symptoms then their samples would also be collected while the locals with the coronavirus symptoms can come for testing.

Dr. Shahid also requested tourists and masses to avoid places of rush follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to defeat Coronavirus.