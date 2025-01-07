Health Department Gilgit-Baltistan Announces Major Transfers Of Officers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 04:31 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has approved significant transfers and postings of officers in the Health Department to enhance administrative efficiency and address public health needs. The decision, made on the recommendation of the Rationalization Committee, has been implemented with immediate effect.
Among the notable changes, Dr. Khurshid Ahmed (BS-18), previously serving as Director TB Control Program GB, has been appointed as Director IR MNCH. Dr. Sabir (BS-18) has been transferred from the position of Director IR MNCH to take charge as Medical Superintendent of DHQ Hospital Gahkuch.
In other changes, Dr. Shah Zaman (BS-18), who served as District Health Officer Skardu, has been reassigned as Director TB Control Program GB, while Dr.
Karamat Raza (BS-18) has been moved from District Health Officer Shigar to District Health Officer Skardu. Additionally, Dr. Bashir Jan (BS-18) has been transferred from District Health Officer Kharmang to District Health Officer Shigar, and Dr. Ibrahim Rozi (BS-17) has taken up the role of District Health Officer Kharmang, moving from his previous position as Assistant Director Health Services Baltistan.
The Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan approved these changes to improve administrative functionality and strengthen healthcare services across the region.
Recent Stories
Embrace the next generation of Vlogging and Storytelling with Infinix ZERO Flip
China's valid invention patents hit nearly 4.76 mln in 2024
Sharjah Executive Council discusses release of impounded vehicles’ fees
Electricity price likely to be reduced by Rs10 per unit
UAE agrees to extend $2b payment due on Pakistan this month: PM Shehbaz
Pakistan to host Under-23 World Squash Championship this year
Sharjah Consultative Council to discuss corporate tax draft law
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health Department Gilgit-Baltistan announces major transfers of officers36 seconds ago
-
Rawalpindi Police hold 19 criminals54 seconds ago
-
426th annual urs of Miyan Adam Muhammad Shah Kalhoro to be held in Sukkur56 seconds ago
-
All cases adjourned; only the case of military courts to be heard by the SCP1 minute ago
-
All Pak Inter-Board Girls Sports Gala 2025 concludes at PSB, Hockey stadium1 minute ago
-
Member of gang involved in street crime arrested1 minute ago
-
Senate Chairman Gilani attends Qul Khawani of Munawar Sandheela11 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
DC stresses to make plantations in graveyards11 minutes ago
-
GCWUF starts registration for its convocation11 minutes ago
-
Inter-School STEAM competition will be held in Hyderabad on Jan 1621 minutes ago
-
Seven BISE employees promoted21 minutes ago