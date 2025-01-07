Health Department Gilgit-Baltistan announces major transfers of officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has approved significant transfers and postings of officers in the Health Department to enhance administrative efficiency and address public health needs. The decision, made on the recommendation of the Rationalization Committee, has been implemented with immediate effect.

Among the notable changes, Dr. Khurshid Ahmed (BS-18), previously serving as Director TB Control Program GB, has been appointed as Director IR MNCH. Dr. Sabir (BS-18) has been transferred from the position of Director IR MNCH to take charge as Medical Superintendent of DHQ Hospital Gahkuch.

In other changes, Dr. Shah Zaman (BS-18), who served as District Health Officer Skardu, has been reassigned as Director TB Control Program GB, while Dr.

Karamat Raza (BS-18) has been moved from District Health Officer Shigar to District Health Officer Skardu. Additionally, Dr. Bashir Jan (BS-18) has been transferred from District Health Officer Kharmang to District Health Officer Shigar, and Dr. Ibrahim Rozi (BS-17) has taken up the role of District Health Officer Kharmang, moving from his previous position as Assistant Director Health Services Baltistan.

The Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan approved these changes to improve administrative functionality and strengthen healthcare services across the region.