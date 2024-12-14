Health Department Intensifies Measures To Control Dengue
Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 07:30 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Vehari Dr. Fahad, along with DDHO Dr Muhammad Ali and MS THQ Hospital Dr. Imran Bhatti, told a press conference on Saturday that measures had been intensified to curb spread of dengue virus in the area.
Dr. Fahad stated that 32 dengue patients have recovered in the region, while the number of cases began to rise from November 1.
A sweeping operation by the Health Department revealed that the city’s drainage system was a major breeding ground for dengue larvae. In response, health teams conducted targeted chemical treatments and sprays in the affected areas, including the drains, to curb the spread.
He added that four confirmed dengue patients were currently under treatment, while three suspected cases were admitted to the dengue ward at THQ Hospital.
He explained that the ward was equipped with all necessary facilities and was under the supervision of expert doctors.
CEO Health also confirmed that the district administration has been informed about the presence of dengue larvae in the city’s drainage system.
He said that the sweeping operation will continue until February 15, with a focus on eliminating breeding grounds and preventing further cases. He urged residents to follow the health department’s guidelines and cooperate in the fight against dengue to ensure its complete eradication from city.
APP/aaj
