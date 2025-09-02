Health Department issues advisory to prevent spread of Conjunctivitis

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) In response to the rising cases of viral conjunctivitis, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has issued a province-wide advisories to all district health offices and teaching hospitals, urging strict implementation of preventive guidelines issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad.

?The official circular, signed by the Director Public Health, instructs all medical institutions to disseminate the NIH advisory, ensure hygiene protocols, and provide timely care to affected individuals.

?The Health Department urges the public to seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms such as eye redness, itching, or discharge, and to avoid sharing personal items to curb the spread of infection.