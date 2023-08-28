Open Menu

Health Department Larkana Sealed Two Medical Stores

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2023 | 09:07 PM

A team from the health department in Larkana sealed two medical stores in the city and the sale of official anti-malarial drugs at private medical stores was exposed on Monday

According to the official sources, the team headed by Director Health Services Larkana Division Dr. Abdul Sattar Shaikh, DHO Larkana Dr. Athar Ali Shah and Drug Inspector Larkana raided several medical stores, and two medical stores were sealed, after the notice of the health department on Larkana the viral videos on social media on Sunday of official medicines of anti-malarial selling the private medical stores in the City.

The team also visited the medical stores in various areas of the city to get information.

While talking to the media, Dr. Abdul Sattar Shaikh said that medical stores selling government medicines have been sealed.

He said that no illegal selling of government medicines will be tolerated.

Director Health said that an investigation committee has been formed under his supervision on the sale of government medicines at private medical stores.

While investigations of the matter and recommending legal action against the persons who were involved in the selling of government medicines at private medical stores.

On the other hand, District Health Officer Larkana Dr. Syed Athar Hussain Shah, in his statement has dismissed as baseless the news circulating on social media about the sale of government medicines at various private medical stores in Larkana district.

Drug stocks were verified and no differences were found in anti-malarial drugs in the registers of the office.

While the batch numbers of the drugs procured from private stores and the batch numbers of the drugs from the DHO office, the dates of manufacture and expiry of the drugs were not the same.

The DHO also said that to control malaria in the district, medical aid is being provided to the patients by setting up medical camps, medicines are stocked in health centres and doctors and staff are on duty with restrictions.

