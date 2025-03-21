Health Department launches polio prevention plan for Eid-ul-Fitr

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Punjab Health Department has devised a special polio prevention plan for Eid-ul-Fitr to curb the spread of the polio virus under the Polio Eradication Programme.

According to health sources on Friday, children traveling during the holiday will be administered polio vaccination drops, while children entering Punjab will also be vaccinated. The initiative has been approved by Adeel Tasawar, head of the Polio Eradication Program.

To ensure effective implementation, polio teams will be deployed at key locations in 13 districts of Punjab, including bus terminals, railway stations, hospitals, and shopping centers.

The teams will be stationed in major cities such as Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, Mianwali, Multan, Faisalabad, and Sialkot, along with Gujranwala, Gujrat, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, and Sahiwal. Additional deployments will take place in Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Sargodha.

The deployment will begin on March 22 and will continue for 20 days to maximize outreach.

Adeel Tasawar emphasized that the polio virus poses a threat to all children, and these measures are essential to halt its transmission and protect public health.