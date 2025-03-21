Health Department Launches Polio Prevention Plan For Eid-ul-Fitr
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Punjab Health Department has devised a special polio prevention plan for Eid-ul-Fitr to curb the spread of the polio virus under the Polio Eradication Programme.
According to health sources on Friday, children traveling during the holiday will be administered polio vaccination drops, while children entering Punjab will also be vaccinated. The initiative has been approved by Adeel Tasawar, head of the Polio Eradication Program.
To ensure effective implementation, polio teams will be deployed at key locations in 13 districts of Punjab, including bus terminals, railway stations, hospitals, and shopping centers.
The teams will be stationed in major cities such as Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, Mianwali, Multan, Faisalabad, and Sialkot, along with Gujranwala, Gujrat, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, and Sahiwal. Additional deployments will take place in Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Sargodha.
The deployment will begin on March 22 and will continue for 20 days to maximize outreach.
Adeel Tasawar emphasized that the polio virus poses a threat to all children, and these measures are essential to halt its transmission and protect public health.
Recent Stories
Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media
Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..
Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA
Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores
Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC
'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..
Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PR announces 20pc fare discount for Eid-ul-Fitr travelers5 minutes ago
-
PM's economic reforms add Rs 34.5 bln to exchequer6 minutes ago
-
Increase in green cover imperative to save coming generations: UAF VC6 minutes ago
-
Health Department launches polio prevention plan for Eid-ul-Fitr6 minutes ago
-
Livestock Dept launches tree plantation drive6 minutes ago
-
Jinnah Hospital denies rumors of medicine shortage6 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations orders intensified patrolling, crackdown on criminals6 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of PTI's petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally6 minutes ago
-
.6 minutes ago
-
PAC hosts "Plant for Pakistan" event15 minutes ago
-
MD NPF reviews welfare plans, orders strategy for officers, Public15 minutes ago
-
Road safety campaign held at Khayaban Intersection15 minutes ago