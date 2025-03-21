Open Menu

Health Department Launches Polio Prevention Plan For Eid-ul-Fitr

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Health Department launches polio prevention plan for Eid-ul-Fitr

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Punjab Health Department has devised a special polio prevention plan for Eid-ul-Fitr to curb the spread of the polio virus under the Polio Eradication Programme.

According to health sources on Friday, children traveling during the holiday will be administered polio vaccination drops, while children entering Punjab will also be vaccinated. The initiative has been approved by Adeel Tasawar, head of the Polio Eradication Program.

To ensure effective implementation, polio teams will be deployed at key locations in 13 districts of Punjab, including bus terminals, railway stations, hospitals, and shopping centers.

The teams will be stationed in major cities such as Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, Mianwali, Multan, Faisalabad, and Sialkot, along with Gujranwala, Gujrat, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, and Sahiwal. Additional deployments will take place in Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Sargodha.

The deployment will begin on March 22 and will continue for 20 days to maximize outreach.

Adeel Tasawar emphasized that the polio virus poses a threat to all children, and these measures are essential to halt its transmission and protect public health.

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, ..

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media

37 seconds ago
 Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new ..

Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..

6 minutes ago
 Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last t ..

Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts

52 minutes ago
 Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sen ..

Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..

1 hour ago
 ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Ji ..

ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..

1 hour ago
 Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes ..

Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore

1 hour ago
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

1 hour ago
 Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-makin ..

Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores

1 hour ago
 Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after ..

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC

1 hour ago
 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days ..

'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in per ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan