Health department mass Coronavirus vaccination drive continues in Abbottabad district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A mass Coronavirus vaccination drive of health department Abbottabad Wednesday is being carried out under the supervision of District Administration Abbottabad.

The health department also established vaccination desks at Engineering University Abbottabad Campus, Government Boys College and Main Bazaar to ensure mass vaccination of students and the general public.

The vaccination desks have been set up under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Mohammad Hassan Ahsan following the directives of DC Abbottabad where after verification of students, vaccination was ensured.

On the occasion the administrations of engineering university, Govt. Boys college and business community leaders were also present.

Another vaccination desk was also established at Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Havelian under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Abbottabad Aminul Hassan, AAC Havelian Akasha Karan, Dr. Naveed and his team ensured vaccination of a large number of students.