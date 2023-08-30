Health Department on high alert to prevent dengue virus in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is on high alert to prevent the dengue virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various teams have been formed in this connection, Dr Riaz Anwar, Adviser on Health, Welfare and Population, Labor said here on Wednesday.

Talking to media men, Dr Riaz Anwar, Chief Minister Adviser on Health, Welfare and Population, Labor disclosed that most of the cases are being reported in Peshawar, Mardan regarding dengue virus. He said steps have been taken well in time to ensure preventive measures against the spreading of the Dengue Virus.

Dr Riaz Anwar Peshawar has reported 22 dengue virus, Mardan 13, Swabi 9, Chitral Lower 7, Bajaur 6, Kohat 4, Nowshera 3, Dera Ismail Khan 2, Khyber 2, Abbottabad 2, Dir Lower 2, Bitgram 1, Hangu 1, Turghar 1, Mansehra 1, Lakki Marwat 1, Bannu 1.

The dengue situation is being monitored in all the districts of the province including the tribal districts and the Health department teams are taking measures to prevent dengue larvae in every district, Dr. Riaz Anwar said.

According to the reports coming from all the districts of the province, all the treatment of patients in every house with facilities including medical staff, medicines are being provided and IRS dengue spray has also been started in the affected areas, Adviser Health, Welfare and Development, Labor Dr Riaz Anwar said. Dengue-affected people are being provided with all medical facilities at home as well, Health Advisor Dr Riaz Anwar said.