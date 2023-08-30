Open Menu

Health Department On High Alert To Prevent Dengue Virus In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Health Department on high alert to prevent dengue virus in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is on high alert to prevent the dengue virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and various teams have been formed in this connection, Dr Riaz Anwar, Adviser on Health, Welfare and Population, Labor said here on Wednesday.

Talking to media men, Dr Riaz Anwar, Chief Minister Adviser on Health, Welfare and Population, Labor disclosed that most of the cases are being reported in Peshawar, Mardan regarding dengue virus. He said steps have been taken well in time to ensure preventive measures against the spreading of the Dengue Virus.

Dr Riaz Anwar Peshawar has reported 22 dengue virus, Mardan 13, Swabi 9, Chitral Lower 7, Bajaur 6, Kohat 4, Nowshera 3, Dera Ismail Khan 2, Khyber 2, Abbottabad 2, Dir Lower 2, Bitgram 1, Hangu 1, Turghar 1, Mansehra 1, Lakki Marwat 1, Bannu 1.

The dengue situation is being monitored in all the districts of the province including the tribal districts and the Health department teams are taking measures to prevent dengue larvae in every district, Dr. Riaz Anwar said.

According to the reports coming from all the districts of the province, all the treatment of patients in every house with facilities including medical staff, medicines are being provided and IRS dengue spray has also been started in the affected areas, Adviser Health, Welfare and Development, Labor Dr Riaz Anwar said. Dengue-affected people are being provided with all medical facilities at home as well, Health Advisor Dr Riaz Anwar said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Abbottabad Alert Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Nowshera Chitral Dir Lakki Marwat Swabi Media All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshop ..

Dubai Chambers organises 15 Corporate Tax workshops for more than 2,000 companie ..

53 minutes ago
 NCM launches campaign to investigate performance o ..

NCM launches campaign to investigate performance of different cloud seeding mate ..

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against N ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against Nepal today

1 hour ago
 Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for ..

Emaar Properties to consider higher dividends for shareholders in 2023, no plans ..

2 hours ago
 G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-so ..

G42’s Inception releases Arabic language open-source Al model &#039;Jais&#039;

2 hours ago
 Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills an ..

Sales tax should be frozen in electricity bills and capacity charges should be n ..

2 hours ago
Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out ..

Bangladesh suffers setback as Litton Das ruled out of Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists i ..

Security forces kill four most wanted terrorists in Pishin

2 hours ago
 vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakis ..

Vivo Launched its Powerful Y27 Smartphone in Pakistan with 44W FlashCharge Techn ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress i ..

Abu Dhabi secures bid to host 63rd ICCA Congress in October

2 hours ago
 realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of ..

Realme's Meteoric Rise: Celebrating Five Years of Leaping Up in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

Asia Cup 2023 Match 01 Pakistan Vs. Nepal

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan