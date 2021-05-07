UrduPoint.com
Health Department Provides 1200 Anti-corona Vaccines To District Health Sectors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Provincial health Department has provided 1200 more anti-corona vaccines to the district health sectors in the light of order of Balochistan government to quell the third wave of coronavirus.

District health department staff carried out front line services in five areas of Gwadar.

According to official source, the second phase of anti-corona vaccination campaign in the future industrial city of Gwadar, like other districts of Makran division, is nearing completion in three rural health centers including District Headquarters Hospital and GDA Hospital in Gwadar district.

Vaccination of people over 60 years of age successfully underway in view of the third dangerous wave of corona epidemic across the country, the Balochistan government has issued orders for vaccination of people over 40 years of age.

DHO Gwadar Dr. Ghulam Farooq and Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Sher Dil Baloch said in the briefing that the staff of the Health Department on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Major (retd) Abdul Kabir Zarkoon, district health department was registering people under age of 40 years far vaccinating in Gwadar district.

He said measures were being taken to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the area in order to control the spread of the coronavirus in the district.

