Health Department Providing Maximum Health Facilities To Flood Victims: DHO
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Muhammad Tahir Chaudhary, on Thursday, said the health department was utilizing all resources to provide maximum health facilities to flood-affected people in the district.
The health teams had made medical inspection of 752 patients, including 6 pregnant women, in medical camps established across the district for the flood-affected people, he pointed out.
The DHO said that 24 fixed medical camps were established in the district, while two mobile medical teams were providing healthcare to the flood victims in the district.
He also reviewed facilities in various medical camps for the patients, adding that medical care of the flood victims was the priority of the health department.
APP/mwr/378
Recent Stories
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC Matiari visits MSS camp to review free medical facilities for flood-affectees23 seconds ago
-
SALU holds Two-Day training workshop for seminar librarians25 seconds ago
-
Child killed as gun goes off accidentally26 seconds ago
-
Greenstar delegation meets KP Health Advisor, announces solarization donation for Daggar Hospital27 seconds ago
-
Health Department providing maximum health facilities to flood victims: DHO29 seconds ago
-
Commissioner orders preparations for peaceful Eid Milanun Nabi celebrations30 seconds ago
-
Examinations showcase students’ performance; says VC UoA10 minutes ago
-
Girls outshine in BISE DIKhan Intermediate results11 minutes ago
-
Dera Traffic police launch crackdown on tinted glasses11 minutes ago
-
Customs Healthcare Society initiates simultaneous relief operation in flood hit areas of KP, Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Digitisation of KP police system decided31 minutes ago
-
Relief measures reviewed in Gujrat after rain31 minutes ago