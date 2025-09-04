Open Menu

Health Department Providing Maximum Health Facilities To Flood Victims: DHO

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Muhammad Tahir Chaudhary, on Thursday, said the health department was utilizing all resources to provide maximum health facilities to flood-affected people in the district.

The health teams had made medical inspection of 752 patients, including 6 pregnant women, in medical camps established across the district for the flood-affected people, he pointed out.

The DHO said that 24 fixed medical camps were established in the district, while two mobile medical teams were providing healthcare to the flood victims in the district.

He also reviewed facilities in various medical camps for the patients, adding that medical care of the flood victims was the priority of the health department.

