Health Department Quarantines Dongagali Police Station After HC Tested COVID-19 Positive

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 01:02 PM

Health department converted Dongagali Police Station Galyat into quarantine center when Head Constable COVID-19 test detected positive

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Health department converted Dongagali Police Station Galyat into quarantine center when Head Constable COVID-19 test detected positive.

According to the police sources, the COVID-19 test of head constable Abdul Waheed tested positive and shifted to the district headquarters hospital Abbottabad.

Health department team also arrived at the Dongagali police station and quarantined the whole staff of the police station, the team also collected the sample of the police station employees for the Coronavirus test and sent them to the laboratory.

The district administration directed the residents of Dongagali and surrounding areas in case of any emergency contact police post Nathiagali till the resolve of the COVID-19 issue in the Dongagali area.

More Stories From Pakistan

