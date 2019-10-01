UrduPoint.com
Health Department Recover Aphrodisiacs In Raid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 03:14 PM

Health department recover aphrodisiacs in raid

A joint team of law enforcers and health department seized imported aphrodisiacs from a person when he was present at a hotel late on Monday night

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :A joint team of law enforcers and health department seized imported aphrodisiacs from a person when he was present at a hotel late on Monday night.

President Chemist Association Khanewal Mian Ajmal was also accompanying the team for facilitation and the raid was conducted on the information conveyed to law enforcers that some person was supplying imported aphrodisiacs to medical stores in the city illegally.

Accused Fayyaz r/o Basti Loothar managed to escape leaving a briefcase behind that was taken in possession by the health department team led by district health officer Dr. Muhammad Asif.

Aphrodisiacs worth around Rs 180,000 were recovered and investigations were in progress.

