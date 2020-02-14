UrduPoint.com
Health Department Refuses To Take Responsibility Of Death Of Dog-bit Child

Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:16 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Health department committee convened here Friday to investigate into killing of a six-year old child who died of dog biting at Sher Shah town, cleared itself from being responsible of the incident.

Three members committee including District Health Officer, Deputy Health Officer and Sanitary Inspector deposited the report to CEO Health after completing inquiry.

The report available with this agency termed that the late Sajawal was brought to Rural Health Center (RHC) until he succumbed to injuries. The victim had intense injuries on neck, hips and back.

It said that anti rabies vaccine was present at RHC in abundance.

It declared cause of death was due to biting of pet dog of the neighbor named Muhammad Rafique. Moreover, it said the concerned Union Council had hold operation against stray dogs on Feb 10, this month.

The committee paid visit to the said UC and ordered sanitary inspector to re-launch operation against stray dogs.

It is pertinent to note that six years old child Sajawal, son of a laborer Sajjad died of dog biting at his native area when he went out to play at nearby ground.

