Health Department Refutes News Report About Ventilators In KP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:59 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has refuted a news report appeared in a section of press about availability of ventilators in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has refuted a news report appeared in a section of press about availability of ventilators in the province.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, the department clarified that there were about 581 ventilators available in different hospitals of the province.

In the news report, aired by a private news channel, an impression was created that KP has only 55 ventilators in hospitals.

The Health department while saying that "this news report does misrepresents the facts" has clarified that KP has 581 ventilators available in different hospitals of the province.

Giving a break up of the total figures, it says out of 581 ventilators, 402 are in public hospitals, 179 in private hospitals and 55 are available in District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs).

