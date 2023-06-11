UrduPoint.com

Health Department Sends Medical Teams To Bannu

Published June 11, 2023

Health Department sends medical teams to Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday sent a special medical team along with essential medicines and commodities to Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts.

The Spokesman of Health Department said that in order to assist the communities of Bannu and Lakki Marwat, which have been affected by a natural calamity, Dr.

Shaukat Ali, the Director General of Health Services KP, sent a special medical team along with essential medicines and commodities to both districts.

This action was taken based on the directives of the Chief Secretary KP and Secretary Health KP.

Prior to this, the Government of KP had declared a medical emergency in both districts.

The situation is being closely monitored, and every possible effort is being made to support the affected community in the most effective manner.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lakki Marwat Sunday Government

