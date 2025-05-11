Health Department Set Up Monitoring Teams To Review Health Facilities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2025 | 07:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) On the directives of Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar, the health department has formed special teams comprising senior officials to monitor healthcare centers across the province from May 12 to May 22.
According to a statement released by the department’s spokesperson on Sunday, the objective of this initiative is to assess the performance and facilities of district hospitals, Basic Health Units (BHUs), and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) to ensure the public receives improved medical services.
A notification approved by Secretary Health Mujeeb ur Rehman outlines the formation of over 30 officers into six teams. Each team includes program coordinators, deputy directors, and other senior officials. The teams have been instructed to conduct thorough inspections in each district, covering the district headquarters hospital, at least one RHC, and two BHUs.
The teams are also tasked with evaluating the implementation and performance of various health programs, coordinating closely with local health officials, and submitting detailed reports. Each team will brief the respective Deputy Commissioner and submit its findings to the Chief Planning Officer’s office.
This monitoring mission is part of the Health Minister’s "Inspection Program for Improving Healthcare Facilities" initiative, aimed at providing quality healthcare to all citizens of the province without discrimination.
The spokesperson emphasized that performing health centers will be recognized, while negligence or poor performance by any institutions or officials will result in strict action.
