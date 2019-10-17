UrduPoint.com
Health Department Strongly Denounces Forceful Closure Of OPDs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:50 PM

Health Department strongly denounces forceful closure of OPDs

The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday strongly denounced forceful closure of OPDs by the doctors and said the act was meant to further aggravate the sufferings of poor patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday strongly denounced forceful closure of OPDs by the doctors and said the act was meant to further aggravate the sufferings of poor patients.

The Media Cell of Health Department said the new reforms in health sector would bring the interests of opportunist and protesting elements to an end.

It said the protesting doctors were not performing duty nor they were allowing others to perform which is a matter of great regret for all of us. There is no sign of goodwill gesture from the protesting doctors in treatment of patients.

The patience of government has reached its limits and it will not allow any further protests or intimidation by the doctors the cell said and added no element will be allowed to challenge the writ of the government.

The government will take in time action against such tactics.

The Media Cell said the staff working at hospitals will be provided foolproof security and privileges adding the Health Department acclaim those doctors, paramedics, nurses and class-4 employees who are performing duties at hospitals.

It said the health reforms were in fact being introduced for the benefit of poor patients and people associated with Health Department.

