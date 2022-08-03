UrduPoint.com

Health Department Tasked To Complete Vaccination Target

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Health department tasked to complete vaccination target

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday has said that the health department should ensure its daily vaccination performance and take all possible steps to improve it

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday has said that the health department should ensure its daily vaccination performance and take all possible steps to improve it.

He expressed these views while presiding over the Coronavirus vaccination review meeting at his office.

Deputy Commissioner said that District Monitors should take reports from UCMOs on daily basis and assess the low-performing workers and take strict action against them. Health Department also gave a briefing on the daily Coronavirus vaccination report.

Tariq Salam Marwat said that Monitors take reports from UCMOs on a daily basis and keep in touch with all stakeholders to achieve their targets of vaccination before Muharram in a professional manner.

He asked the health department to increase the number of Coronavirus vaccinations, complete the vaccination targets in schools and take strict action against the low-performing vaccination teams.

In the meeting, ADC Jibril Raza, ADC Human Resource and Rights Sajid Hussain, Secretary RTA Abbas Ali Bukhari, AAC-1 Ali Sher, AAC- 2 Labni Iqbal, AAC Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal Shah. Dr. Israr, DMS, Deputy DHO, education Office Coordinators, Health Coordinators and other officers participated.

