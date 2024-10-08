Open Menu

Health Department Tharparkar To Observe October As Breast Cancer Awareness Month: DHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) District Health Officer (DHO) Tharparkar Dr. Lekhraj Sarangani has announced that the health department Tharparkar will observe the month of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Dr. Sarangani emphasized that a lack of awareness was contributing to the rising number of breast cancer cases in the country. He stressed the importance of educating women about this disease, and encouraged them to discuss it with doctors and family members without hesitation.

He further urged that hospitals, rural health centers and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the district must take responsibility and play an active role in raising awareness among women about breast cancer prevention.

Dr. Sarangani also mentioned that a series of awareness seminars will be organized throughout the district during the month, along with awareness campaigns. He added that awareness walks and rallies had already been held at various locations, including the Public Health school in Mithi.

