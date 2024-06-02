Health Department to dissolve medicine coordination council

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Health Department has decided to dissolve the previous committees of the Medicine Coordination Council for the procurement of government medicines.

Three new committees have been formed for the procurement of medicines, said a notification issued here on Sunday.

It is worth mentioning here that the disbanded committees were formed last year for the purchase of the current financial year. The newly formed committees will start working from the next financial year (July 1).

The Technical and Evolution Committee has been headed by the Additional Director General Monitoring and Evolution Health. Deputy Director Medicine Coordination Council Committee Secretary cum Member while MS Police Services Hospital, Principal Pharmacist Services Hospital.

Additional Director MCC, Specialist in Medicine and Specialist in Surgery Nasirullah Babar Memorial Hospital Peshawar.

Paediatrics, Anesthetist Services Hospital, Gynecologist Molvi Ameer Shah Memorial Hospital, Deputy Director Pharmacy Services and one person based on need will be included as members.

One Chief Drug Inspector, Senior Drug Inspector and Drug Inspector, one pharmacist from the hospital and one pharmacist from the department of pharmacy of a government university will be taken as members of the inspection committee.

In this way, one member will be included in the inspection committee on the orders of the competent authority. The Rate Contracting Committee will be headed by DG Health Services, said the notification.

Additional Director General Monitoring and Development Committee will be secretary cum member.

DG Drug Control and Pharmacy Services, Director Finance Health Directorate, Professor of Cardiology at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, Professor of Medicine at HMC, Professor of Surgery at LRH and the Chairman of the Pharmacy Department of University of Peshawar, a District Health Officer, Additional Director General Drugs, Additional Director Pharmacy Services and one member will join the committee on the orders of the competent authority.