Health Department To Dissolve Medicine Coordination Council
Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Health Department has decided to dissolve the previous committees of the Medicine Coordination Council for the procurement of government medicines.
Three new committees have been formed for the procurement of medicines, said a notification issued here on Sunday.
It is worth mentioning here that the disbanded committees were formed last year for the purchase of the current financial year. The newly formed committees will start working from the next financial year (July 1).
The Technical and Evolution Committee has been headed by the Additional Director General Monitoring and Evolution Health. Deputy Director Medicine Coordination Council Committee Secretary cum Member while MS Police Services Hospital, Principal Pharmacist Services Hospital.
Additional Director MCC, Specialist in Medicine and Specialist in Surgery Nasirullah Babar Memorial Hospital Peshawar.
Paediatrics, Anesthetist Services Hospital, Gynecologist Molvi Ameer Shah Memorial Hospital, Deputy Director Pharmacy Services and one person based on need will be included as members.
One Chief Drug Inspector, Senior Drug Inspector and Drug Inspector, one pharmacist from the hospital and one pharmacist from the department of pharmacy of a government university will be taken as members of the inspection committee.
In this way, one member will be included in the inspection committee on the orders of the competent authority. The Rate Contracting Committee will be headed by DG Health Services, said the notification.
Additional Director General Monitoring and Development Committee will be secretary cum member.
DG Drug Control and Pharmacy Services, Director Finance Health Directorate, Professor of Cardiology at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, Professor of Medicine at HMC, Professor of Surgery at LRH and the Chairman of the Pharmacy Department of University of Peshawar, a District Health Officer, Additional Director General Drugs, Additional Director Pharmacy Services and one member will join the committee on the orders of the competent authority.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death toll in Hyderabad cylinder blast climbs to 1041 seconds ago
-
Inamullah completes PhD in Pashto21 minutes ago
-
MS Bahawalpur Hospital for intake of ORS water51 minutes ago
-
Hot dust raising winds likely to persist in Bahawalpur51 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 request parents to not allow children to go to canals for bathing51 minutes ago
-
PML-N MPA visits THQ hospital,inspect health facilities:1 hour ago
-
SAU exhibits start-ups, research products at 3rd Sindh Research Technology Exhibition1 hour ago
-
Abbottabad Lawyers’ delegation calls on Chief Justice PHC1 hour ago
-
Livestock Dept suggests proper housing, nutritional management of sacrificial animals1 hour ago
-
June 8 last date to submit applications for collection of sacrificial animals hides1 hour ago
-
PMDC conducts test for scholarships1 hour ago
-
IFA seals bakery, destroys 2,000 dirty hatchery eggs1 hour ago