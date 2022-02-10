Health department to immunize 210,000 children of district Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday chaired a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee and briefed about the preparations for the polio campaign

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday chaired a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee and briefed about the preparations for the polio campaign.

The meeting was also attended by District Polio Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi. District Polio Control Room gave a detailed briefing on the preparations for the polio campaign. The five days long campaign will start from February 28 under which 1273 teams will vaccinate 210,000 children in all union councils across the district.

The deputy commissioner urged the District Health Officer (DHO) and Polio Control Room to complete all preparations in time to avoid any trouble during the campaign and to ensure that all children across the district are vaccinated against the crippling disease.

He also issued instructions to the officers of health department and district departments regarding polio teams, quality of fingerprinting and monitoring of teams.

Tariq Marwat directed the police department to provide foolproof security to the teams during the vaccination.

In the meeting, DPO Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi, ADC Shehab Mohammad Khan, ADC Relief / Human Rights Mohammad Abid, DHO Dr. Faisal Khanzada, District Khatib Maulana Abdul Wajid, Representative Private education Network (PEN), Local Government, sports, Coordinators from various departments including DPCR, Representative WHO and officials from Health Department and other departments attended.