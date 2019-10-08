UrduPoint.com
Health Department To Open New OT At Trauma Center Haripur

Owing to the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) strike in government hospitals the burden of the patients have been transferred to the Trauma Center Haripur (TCH) where best possible healthcare facilities were being provided to the patients, stated in-charge TCH Dr. Waheed ur Rehman Qureshi while talking to media here Tuesday

To increase the capacity of TCH, the administration and health department have planned to establish one more operation theater in the center within one week to provide immediate services to the emergency patients.

The step would enable TCH to stop referrals of the patients to other hospitals during the rush, adding he said.

In-charge TCH stated that we treat the patients of medical and surgical emergency including heart attack, head injuries, road accidents and burns on priority basis for which our trained and professional staff is always ready. He said I would request the masses to visit other hospitals for a routine checkup which would provide us the advantage to focus on the patients of emergency.

