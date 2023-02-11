UrduPoint.com

Health Department To Organize Cricket Match On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Health department to organize Cricket Match on Sunday

In order to highlight the importance of vaccination and involve multiple stakeholders as advocates for polio vaccination, a day-long "Cricket Match" will be organized by District health department Sukkur in collaboration with district administration at Jinnah Municipal Ground of the city on February 12th

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :In order to highlight the importance of vaccination and involve multiple stakeholders as advocates for polio vaccination, a day-long "cricket Match" will be organized by District health department Sukkur in collaboration with district administration at Jinnah Municipal Ground of the city on February 12th.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem will the chief guest on the occasion, while journalists, lawyers, representatives of district management and officials of various departments will attend the event.

He said sports event would raise public awareness on the significance of polio vaccination.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Polio Lawyers Sukkur February Event

Recent Stories

State govt committed to empower youth; Azad Jammu ..

State govt committed to empower youth; Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minist ..

1 minute ago
 Abolition of "selection committee" makes Imran Kha ..

Abolition of "selection committee" makes Imran Khan irreverent in politics: Paki ..

1 minute ago
 Flury upstages favourites to win 'unreal' world do ..

Flury upstages favourites to win 'unreal' world downhill gold

16 minutes ago
 Addl IGP visits cricket stadium to review security ..

Addl IGP visits cricket stadium to review security arrangements

16 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of Warburton murder in ..

16 minutes ago
 WASA clarifies about SHC's notice in petition rega ..

WASA clarifies about SHC's notice in petition regarding salary, benefits of dece ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.