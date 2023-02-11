Health department to organize Cricket Match on Sunday

In order to highlight the importance of vaccination and involve multiple stakeholders as advocates for polio vaccination, a day-long "Cricket Match" will be organized by District health department Sukkur in collaboration with district administration at Jinnah Municipal Ground of the city on February 12th

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem will the chief guest on the occasion, while journalists, lawyers, representatives of district management and officials of various departments will attend the event.

He said sports event would raise public awareness on the significance of polio vaccination.