Health department to organize female sterilization camp on 16 November

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :On the directives of Sindh Minister for Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and Secretary Population welfare department Rehan Iqbal baloch, a free medical camp for female sterilization would be organized in RHSR center Kot Ghulam Muhammad on 16 November.

District welfare officer Mir Farman Ali Talpur in a statement on Monday said that special Medical officers and trained staff of RHSR Kot Ghulam Muhammad will perform their duties.

He said that besides female sterilization free medicines for birth control will also be provided to the women.