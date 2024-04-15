Health department to set up medical camps in flood affected areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced setting up of medical camps in all the areas affected by floods in the province.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Health Department issued directives for medical check up of residents of flood affected areas.

The concerned officials were directed to take emergent measures for establishment of medical camps in all the districts affected by recent floods in wake of torrential rains. At the camp all medical check ups and free medicine will be provided to patients, the press release continued.