Open Menu

Health Department To Set Up Medical Camps In Flood Affected Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Health department to set up medical camps in flood affected areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced setting up of medical camps in all the areas affected by floods in the province.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Health Department issued directives for medical check up of residents of flood affected areas.

The concerned officials were directed to take emergent measures for establishment of medical camps in all the districts affected by recent floods in wake of torrential rains. At the camp all medical check ups and free medicine will be provided to patients, the press release continued.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood All Rains

Recent Stories

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

31 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

2 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

4 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

4 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

4 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

5 hours ago
 Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

5 hours ago
 Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

5 hours ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

6 hours ago
 Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan