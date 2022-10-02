Health department to start 15-day long anti-typhoid drive tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The health department Abbottabad Sunday has formally launched a 12-day long campaign of immunization to prevent children from typhoid, the drive would start from October 3 and continue till October 15 where 132000 children aged nine months to 15 years would be vaccinated in the 7 Union Council of Abbottabad.

District Health Officer Dr. Faisal Khanzada, Deputy DHO Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, Dr. Yasir of EPI and others said this while addressing a press conference at Abbottabad Press Club (APC) Abbottabad.

While appreciating the media he said that during the anti-coronavirus, polio, dengue and other campaigns media worked for awareness and made sacrifices by staying on the front line.

DHO said that our teams would go to schools in the seven union councils of the district, Abbottabad including Cantonment areas, Central Urban, Kehal Urban, Malikpura Urban, Kayhal Urban, Nawan Shahr, Havelian City and Havelian Cantt to immunize the students.

The target of this campaign is to vaccinate 132000 boys and girls, he disclosed that during the investigation of children we found that despite treatment of the disease the symptoms still persist which is alarming.

On this sensitive nature, the think tank has decided that a campaign is being started to protect against bacteria, in which children from nine months to 15 years will be vaccinated against typhoid, adding he said.

Deputy DHO said that initially, the campaign will continue from October 3rd to October 15th in seven UCs of district Abbottabad, parents don't hesitate to immunize their children as this is a need of the time.

He further said that the government is also spending a huge amount on it.

Dr. Yasir of EPI said that bacteria are spreading through food, sewerage and harmful drinking water while urban union councils are getting more affected.