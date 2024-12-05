Health department, UKHSA launches training on disease surveillance

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Department in collaboration with UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) launched a two-day training session on disease surveillance for data focal persons and public health coordinators.

According to a release issued here Thursday, the training is part of UKHSA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s public health system and builds on KP’s achievements as a pioneer in implementing the IDSR system. The combined efforts of the Directorate General Health Services and the National Institute of Health (NIH) have been instrumental in achieving significant milestones in public health surveillance.

In total 126 people were trained in three batches at Peshawar, Abbottabad and Swat. This training equips Health Department staff with the skills to accurately interpret disease surveillance data, identifying the outbreaks before it occurs and hence enabling quicker decision-making and earlier interventions to cope with the situation.

APP/mds/

