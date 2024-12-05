Health Department, UKHSA Launches Training On Disease Surveillance
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Department in collaboration with UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) launched a two-day training session on disease surveillance for data focal persons and public health coordinators
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Department in collaboration with UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) launched a two-day training session on disease surveillance for data focal persons and public health coordinators.
According to a release issued here Thursday, the training is part of UKHSA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s public health system and builds on KP’s achievements as a pioneer in implementing the IDSR system. The combined efforts of the Directorate General Health Services and the National Institute of Health (NIH) have been instrumental in achieving significant milestones in public health surveillance.
In total 126 people were trained in three batches at Peshawar, Abbottabad and Swat. This training equips Health Department staff with the skills to accurately interpret disease surveillance data, identifying the outbreaks before it occurs and hence enabling quicker decision-making and earlier interventions to cope with the situation.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring efficient, swift services
Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide
CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals
NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector
Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under control: DC
Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landsc ..
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city ro ..
National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th
Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima
Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body
Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem
Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide1 minute ago
-
CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals6 minutes ago
-
NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector8 minutes ago
-
Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landscape8 minutes ago
-
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city roads: DG RDA8 minutes ago
-
National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th8 minutes ago
-
Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima15 minutes ago
-
Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body15 minutes ago
-
Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem15 minutes ago
-
Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines15 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi briefs Bilawal about APC in KPK15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews traffic issues, civic problems in Lyari26 minutes ago