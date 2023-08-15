Open Menu

Health Department's Official Suspended On Charges Of Corruption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Health department's official suspended on charges of corruption

Health Department suspended an official on charges of selling government-owned insulin, here on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Health Department suspended an official on charges of selling government-owned insulin, here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, an official of the Health Department namely Safdar deputed at THQ Sarwar Shaheed, was found allegedly selling the hospital's owned insulin.

Chief Executive Officer Health suspended Safdar and ordered an inquiry against him. Further probe was underway.

