Health Department suspended an official on charges of selling government-owned insulin, here on Tuesday

According to official sources, an official of the Health Department namely Safdar deputed at THQ Sarwar Shaheed, was found allegedly selling the hospital's owned insulin.

Chief Executive Officer Health suspended Safdar and ordered an inquiry against him. Further probe was underway.