UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Dept Bars Sick Employees From Working In Corona Wards

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 06:24 PM

Health Dept bars sick employees from working in corona wards

The Corona Expert Advisory Group (CEAG) has barred the health professionals from performing duties in COVID-19 wards who are suffering from any non-epidemic disease

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Corona Expert Advisory Group (CEAG) has barred the health professionals from performing duties in COVID-19 wards who are suffering from any non-epidemic disease.

According to a circular issued by the Punjab Specialised Health and Medical education secretary on Thursday, now the health professionals who are suffering from diabetes or pulmonary diseases and pregnant women will not perform their duties in corona wards.

Also, the health professionals with low immunity level have also been banned from working in the corona wards.

A three-member committee, headed by vice chancellors concerned and comprising professor of medicine and a disease specialist will present suggestions about the fitness of the health professionals to the CEAG, which will later decide about the duty of the professionals.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Immunity Women From

Recent Stories

Saqlain Mushtaq takes charges at High Performance ..

17 minutes ago

PIA slashes salaries of its employees up to 25 per ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport Authority welcomes resuming transi ..

41 minutes ago

Teleschool initiative becomes top-trend among chil ..

2 minutes ago

PSM huge burden on taxpayers, says Hammad Azhar

1 hour ago

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau chairperson want ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.