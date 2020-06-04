Health Dept bars sick employees from working in corona wards

The Corona Expert Advisory Group (CEAG) has barred the health professionals from performing duties in COVID-19 wards who are suffering from any non-epidemic disease

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Corona Expert Advisory Group (CEAG) has barred the health professionals from performing duties in COVID-19 wards who are suffering from any non-epidemic disease.

According to a circular issued by the Punjab Specialised Health and Medical education secretary on Thursday, now the health professionals who are suffering from diabetes or pulmonary diseases and pregnant women will not perform their duties in corona wards.

Also, the health professionals with low immunity level have also been banned from working in the corona wards.

A three-member committee, headed by vice chancellors concerned and comprising professor of medicine and a disease specialist will present suggestions about the fitness of the health professionals to the CEAG, which will later decide about the duty of the professionals.