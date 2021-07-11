UrduPoint.com
Health Dept Continues Mobile Vaccination Camps On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The district health department continued mobile vaccination camps on Sunday by keeping in view the sensitivity of the fourth wave of coronavirus.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the mobile vaccination camps were being organized at rural areas in order to ensure maximum vaccination to protect masses from the fourth wave of the deadly virus.

The mobile vaccination camps organized at Police lines, Chak 19/8-BR, BHU Haqnawaz Wala and other areas of the district on Sunday.

Keeping in view the instructions of NCOC in which hotels, marriage halls, cinema halls, gyms, restaurants and cattle markets have been declared high risk and entry in these places has been made conditional with vaccination certificates.

The deputy commissioner said that entry in these high-risk places would be allowed to the persons having vaccination certificates. He said that only 200 guests would be allowed in marriage halls, 50 percent of customers would be allowed for dining halls of the hotels while the hotels would be closed at 12 am. He said that the gym administration has been directed to stop fresh registration till further instructions.

As per directives of the district administration entry of old persons and children would not be allowed in cattle markets while only take away facility would be available at the food points set up at cattle markets.

