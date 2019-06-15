OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :The spokesman of Health Department Friday contradicted the report by a private news channel regarding the death of a four-year old girl Asma Bibi due to polio and termed it fabricated, baseless and against the facts.

The spokesman said the girl Asma Bibi d/o Muhammad Yar, a resident of 37/4L was brought to DHQ Hospital Okara where child specialist Dr Muhammad Sadeeq reported her AFP COX on detection of her body organs non-responding to Health Department's Surveillance System.

The girl was discharged by the child specialist after finding her all previous reports satisfactory.

The spokesman termed the report that the girl was died due to polio as misleading and against the facts.

