Health dept decides to hold fumigation spray in dengue sensitive areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The health department has decided to conduct fumigation spray in dengue sensitive areas including Sirband area of Peshawar.

Following complaints about presence of dengue larva at Siraband area, the department has chalked out a comprehensive plan to control dengue virus during monsoon and declared entire Peshawar sensitive.

The Deputy Commissioner has requested to all four towns of district government to provide a list of 10 persons each to work against dengue in their respective areas.

He said a special campaign would also be launched against dengue ahead of monsoon season.