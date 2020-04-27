Health dept destroy expired edibles in Muzaffargarh

A health department team Monday destroyed expired edible items including chocolates and juices at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) : A health department team Monday destroyed expired edible items including chocolates and juices at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

Health inspector Ahmad Raza led a team and inspected shops at different cross-sections in the city.

He checked expiry dates on all packed food products and destroyed those found to have expired.

He warned shopkeepers of legal action and arrest in case of recurrence of violation. He said that health department teams would continue to operate on a daily basis during Ramzan to ensure availability of quality edible items to the people.