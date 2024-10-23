Health Dept. Directed To Furnish Details Of Vehicles By Oct 31
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 07:56 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Provincial Health Advisor, Ihtisham Ali has directed Directors General, Project Directors, and District Health Officers to submit the details of the vehicles under their supervision by October 31.
Health advisor said that actions including immediate transfers would be taken against officers who failed to ensure proper entry of vehicles.
The registration of government vehicles in the HRMIS system has commenced increasing the recorded number from 80 to 671.
Special Secretary Health Habibullah has said that digital details of 671 vehicles have already been uploaded to the portal including 40 vehicles from the Independent Monitoring Unit. He said that entries of vehicles from various District Health Officers, Medical Superintendents and other health centers are underway.
The Health department has also sought details of vehicles that were purchased, donated or acquired through projects.
APP/mds/
