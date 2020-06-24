Health Dept directs MTIs to allocate 20pc beds for COVID-19 patients

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has directed all Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) in the province to allocate 20 percent beds for COVID-19 patients in public sector hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has directed all Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) in the province to allocate 20 percent beds for COVID-19 patients in public sector hospitals.

The MTIs were further directed to start conducting coronavirus tests round the clock, feed data to health system on daily basis and make available additional staff to ensure best possible healthcare of pandemic-hit people, said a news release here.

The MTIs have been directed to share data with health department on daily basis, ensure availability of well trained clinical and non-clinical staff and contact the latter in case of staff deficiency.

The MTIs have been asked to immediately arrange additional staff through walk-in interviews and contractual hiring or request the locum to remove staff deficiency.

"No hospital should refuse admission to any COVID-19 patient. In case, an MTI is full to the capacity, it should contact control room for bed management at the director-general health services offices for making alternate arrangements." The directives also included proper waste management. For COVID-19 patients, the municipal waste is also considered as infectious waste.

Therefore, each hospital must make special arrangements for the waste disposal of coronavirus patients.

The MTIs must make necessary arrangements for the security of the hospital, including its internal security system and close coordination with law enforcement agencies to ensure peaceful atmosphere.