UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Dept Directs MTIs To Allocate 20pc Beds For COVID-19 Patients

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 07:38 PM

Health Dept directs MTIs to allocate 20pc beds for COVID-19 patients

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has directed all Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) in the province to allocate 20 percent beds for COVID-19 patients in public sector hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has directed all Medical Teaching Institutions (MTIs) in the province to allocate 20 percent beds for COVID-19 patients in public sector hospitals.

The MTIs were further directed to start conducting coronavirus tests round the clock, feed data to health system on daily basis and make available additional staff to ensure best possible healthcare of pandemic-hit people, said a news release here.

The MTIs have been directed to share data with health department on daily basis, ensure availability of well trained clinical and non-clinical staff and contact the latter in case of staff deficiency.

The MTIs have been asked to immediately arrange additional staff through walk-in interviews and contractual hiring or request the locum to remove staff deficiency.

"No hospital should refuse admission to any COVID-19 patient. In case, an MTI is full to the capacity, it should contact control room for bed management at the director-general health services offices for making alternate arrangements." The directives also included proper waste management. For COVID-19 patients, the municipal waste is also considered as infectious waste.

Therefore, each hospital must make special arrangements for the waste disposal of coronavirus patients.

The MTIs must make necessary arrangements for the security of the hospital, including its internal security system and close coordination with law enforcement agencies to ensure peaceful atmosphere.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All Share Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCLD continues to exempt students from paying fees

54 minutes ago

&#039;KIKLABB&#039; allows entrepreneurs to issue ..

1 hour ago

Earthquake Damages 55 Cultural Heritage Sites in M ..

1 minute ago

Qasr Al Watan nominated for World Travel Awards as ..

2 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of Ajman Exe ..

2 hours ago

GCC Technical Committee for Chemical and Textile P ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.