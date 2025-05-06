Health Dept employees to face action over office timing violations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Health Department in Peshawar has taken serious notice of employees repeatedly failing to adhere to official office hours.

According the Health Dept on Tuesday, the Director of Health Services has issued directives to all regional directorates to strictly monitor attendance through biometric systems.

According to a circular, it has become a routine for employees to arrive late and leave early, a trend confirmed by months of biometric attendance records. The notice instructed all District Health Officers (DHOs) and Medical Superintendents (MSs) to review the biometric attendance data for the past 10 days and take necessary action.

The directive further outlines disciplinary measures, saying if an employee's total working hours are short by 6 to 8 hours in a month, it will be considered equivalent to one full day of leave.

Additionally, arriving late or leaving early on two occasions will also count as one day of leave.

If an employee has exhausted their official leave quota, further absences will be treated as unpaid leave. The circular emphasizes zero tolerance for negligence in duty hours, and warns that responsible individuals will face disciplinary action.

Regional directorates have been instructed to ensure that DHOs and MSs are fully informed of the new regulations and to enforce them without exception.

