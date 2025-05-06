Health Dept Employees To Face Action Over Office Timing Violations
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Health Department in Peshawar has taken serious notice of employees repeatedly failing to adhere to official office hours.
According the Health Dept on Tuesday, the Director of Health Services has issued directives to all regional directorates to strictly monitor attendance through biometric systems.
According to a circular, it has become a routine for employees to arrive late and leave early, a trend confirmed by months of biometric attendance records. The notice instructed all District Health Officers (DHOs) and Medical Superintendents (MSs) to review the biometric attendance data for the past 10 days and take necessary action.
The directive further outlines disciplinary measures, saying if an employee's total working hours are short by 6 to 8 hours in a month, it will be considered equivalent to one full day of leave.
Additionally, arriving late or leaving early on two occasions will also count as one day of leave.
If an employee has exhausted their official leave quota, further absences will be treated as unpaid leave. The circular emphasizes zero tolerance for negligence in duty hours, and warns that responsible individuals will face disciplinary action.
Regional directorates have been instructed to ensure that DHOs and MSs are fully informed of the new regulations and to enforce them without exception.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks
Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan
India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..
TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..
Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby
International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..
Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025
Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health Dept employees to face action over office timing violations5 minutes ago
-
Polling time ends for the Senate by-election: Counting underway6 minutes ago
-
Over 3,000 illegal structures removed, 29 trucks of goods seized6 minutes ago
-
FDA clears encroachments from various city areas6 minutes ago
-
DC for taking preventive measures in rains15 minutes ago
-
FG's National Poverty Graduation Programme achieves significant milestone16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs EPR policy on plastics, say experts16 minutes ago
-
DC visits Bankers Colony16 minutes ago
-
Expired food, unsafe meat: Restaurant in F-6 sealed by IFA16 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi stresses discipline, development & national security25 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search operation in Civil Lines, Naseerabad area25 minutes ago
-
DC holds open court25 minutes ago