Health Dept Ensures Special Arrangements In Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:06 PM

The Sindh Health department has issued special directives to the heads of hospitals to make special arrangements for dealing any eventuality during the Moharram-ul-Harram days

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ):The Sindh Health department has issued special directives to the heads of hospitals to make special arrangements for dealing any eventuality during the Moharram-ul-Harram days.

Medical superintendents and administrators have been asked to assign special duties to doctors besides other staff during the Muharram for the patients' management.

Blood banks attached with the public hospitals have also been directed to ensure sufficient quantity of blood to meet any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, following the directives the administration of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana completed arrangements to provide intensive care and maximum medical treatment facilities to patients during 9th, 10th and 11th Muharram holidays.

According to a spokesman, the hospital administration will monitor all the departments, while doctors, nurses and paramedical staff will be remained on duty round the clock during official announced Holidays.

Deputy Medical Superintendents (DMSs) will supervise all the concerned departments in three different shifts and a duty roaster has been issued in this regard.

The spokesman said that sanitary staff would also be remained on duty in order to make the hospital clean.

He said that employees of Blood Bank, para-medics and ambulance drivers would be on high alert during these holidays.

Besides, Administration of Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana has also issued an emergency preparedness plan wherein ambulatory cover will be provided to the processions and Majalis places in Larkana city with first aid boxes and all the drugs and medicines.

